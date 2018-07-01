Petrolex to feature as sponsor at the Nigerian Oil, Gas Conference

Frontline Integrated Energy Company, Petrolex, will feature as a sponsor in this year’s Nigerian Oil and Gas(NOG) Conference and Exhibition, taking place from July 2 to July 5, 2018 at the International Conference centre(ICC), Abuja, with the theme; Driving Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry Towards Sustained Economic Development and Growth.



The Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition is a yearly event that draws key players across the Nigerian Energy sector. It is a viable avenue for networking, sharing ideas, and exploring new opportunities and innovations in the industry.

This year, over 700 industry professionals will gather, including many key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

Expected dignitaries include the Secretary-General of OPEC; Dr Sanusi Barkindo, honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources; Dr Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikantu Baru.

As part of NOG, the Gala Dinner on July 5, the last day of the event featuring the annual NOG Awards Ceremony will be co-hosted by Petrolex. The Chairman and CEO of Petrolex, Segun Adebutu is scheduled to speak on July 4, at the 5th session of the day, themed: Harnessing the Opportunities in Nigeria’s Downstream Sector. Petrolex will also be partaking in the exhibitions running alongside the conference.

According to the CEO of Petrolex, Segun Adebutu, the company is glad to be sponsoring the NOG for the first time.

“As an integrated energy company, Petrolex remains committed to redefining Africa’s energy landscape and providing innovative energy solutions. We are glad to showcase this at the 17th Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition. We also look forward to interacting with other critical stakeholders and having a robust discourse at the conference. As an emerging leader in the oil and gas sector, the NOG presents the appropriate platform for us to exchange ideas and synthesize new innovations,” Adebutu said.

In recent times, Petrolex has emerged to be one of the leading players in the Oil and Gas industry, especially the downstream sector. The CEO, Segun Adebutu has also been listed among Businessday’s 50 most influential Nigerians for the year 2017.

Petrolex’s legacy investment is the mega oil city, which contains the largest tank farm in Sub-saharan Africa. The first phase of the project has been completed and commissioned. It is the 300 million litres mega tank farm, consisting of twenty 15 million litre storage tanks. The tank farm has 30 loading gantries with a scheduled truck loading and fuel management system, and a 4000-truck capacity trailer park for efficient loading. To supply the facility and ensure ease of distribution, a jetty has been constructed and vessels moored. Petrolex is also set to build a 250,000-bpd capacity refinery, which will be the second private refinery in Nigeria.