Yahoo Yahoo boy runs amok in Delta, stabs self to death

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A male resident of Orumala Street in Ughelli metropolis of Delta State, Mukoro Ovie, who was rumored to be involved in online scams, popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo, ran amok and stabbed himself to death with a broken bottle, weekend.

The incident occurred at the Oteri town hall in Ughelli North council area of the state, where the deceased had ran to after his mother took him to a church in the community for prayers, following his strange behaviour days before the incident.

Late Ovie, popularly known as Close Betting, who was in his early 20s, had celebrated his birthday last month at a popular hotel in the Ekuigbo area of Ughelli, where he had lavished huge sums on drinks for those who attended, according to close friends.

Though circumstances leading to his death were still sketchy as at press time, sources said he suddenly started behaving strangely a few days before he snapped and killed himself.

A resident of the community said: “All attempts to stop him were fruitless, as he charged at anyone that tried to restrain him. He continued using the broken bottle on himself until he slumped and died.”

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added: “He ran away from the church his mother took him to for prayers to the community town hall and started stabbing himself.

“The more sympathisers tried to stop him from continuously stabbing himself, the more he did so.”

Police story

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer at the Ughelli Area Command, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that they (policemen) were called to the scene of the incident by the Oteri community chairman after attempts to restrain the deceased failed.

He said: “Before we got to the scene, he had stabbed himself in the throat and had lost too much blood, after which he slumped and died and his remains deposited in the mortuary.”