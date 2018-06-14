WorldRemit committed to making remittances more secure, efficient

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Regional Head, Middle East & Africa, WorldRemit, Mr. Andrew Staewart, has said that WorldRemit is committed to ensuring that money transfer is seamless, secure, efficient and cost effective.

He spoke at the a media parley in Lagos, saying that WorldRemit is pioneering a mobile-first approach to remittances, offering instant transfers.

“Using WorldRemit is easy because we do the hard bit, connecting hundreds of banks, money agents, mobile operators and payment systems around the world. These were never designed to work together, but WorldRemit makes it happen,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “As opposed to most of its competitors, WorldRemit prides itself in offering instant money transfers, powered by our 100 percent cashless transfers on the send side, and our mobile-drive approach. A typical customer in the US, UK or Canada might send around £100 per transaction for bank deposit.

“Our fees in Nigeria are very competitive to make sure our customers can send as often as needed to support their friends and family at home.”

He said that since its launch in Nigeria in 2011, the company has entered into partnership with leading banking institutions, including First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc.

Stewart assured that its system is fraud proof as the company has three levels of compliance checks in place to check the activities of fraudsters.

