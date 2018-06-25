Wife of traditional ruler, driver kidnapped in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE sleepy Auga-Akoko community in Akoko North-East council area in Ondo State was thrown into confusion as gunmen kidnapped the wife of the traditional ruler, Olukemi Agunloye, alongside her driver.

Sources said the Olori and the monarch’s driver were kidnapped early yesterday between Auga and Ise Akoko on their way to her home town in Ugbe-Akoko in the same council area.

Vanguard gathered that the Olori was travelling to her home town for a ceremony when the abductors, who had laid ambush, pounced on her and the driver.

They were bundled inside their getaway vehicle leaving the vehicle the Olori and the driver were travelling in.

The traditional ruler, Oba Samuel Agunloye, while confirming the ugly incident, said he was informed by some of his subjects that they saw his vehicle abandoned by the road side.

Oba Agunloye said all efforts to contact his wife and the driver have proved abortive as their phones had been switched off.

While lamenting high rate of crime in Akoko communities in the state, Oba Agunloye said nobody has contacted him for ransom.

The Police Area Commander in-charge of Akokoland, Razak, who confirmed the abduction of the victims, said the command had deployed detectives to the forest along Auga/Ise/Ugbe Akoko to rescue them.

The council caretaker Chairman, Rafiu Eniayewu, expressed worries over crime rate in the areas even as he said that the kidnapping of the Olori was saddening.

Of concern to residents in the area was that despite the many military checkpoints and recent location of the Police Area Command in the area, crime rates in the area remained unabated.

Over 12 different kidnap cases have been reported in Akoko areas this year alone.

The state police image-maker, Femi Joseph, said no arrest has been made.

“Our concern now is to rescue the Olori and the driver from the den of the kidnappers.

Joseph, who was optimistic, said: “l want to assure the traditional ruler and the people of Auga that we will soon rescue those abducted and get the perpetrators.