Uzoho is calm, says Mikel

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel said he has full confidence in goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho who made his maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup yesterday.

The 19-year-old Deportivo La Coruna team B keeper was coach Gernot Rohr’s pick for the posts despite more experience Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi who guided the Eagles through the qualifiers.

“He’s a very young goalkeeper. I think the good thing about him is that he’s always very calm. It’s good for us, it’s good for him. He knows how to deal with pressure, he has a lot of responsibility, but we try to help him as much as we can,” Mikel told the media.

“I try to talk to him during the game, but it’s important for us to let him do his job, he knows exactly what he’s doing. I try to talk to him to keep him calm. We hope he will have a great tournament.”