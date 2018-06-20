USAFDA to inspect Ruzu facilities in Nigeria

THE United States of America Food and Drug Administration (USAFDA) will on June 20, inspect the production facilities of Ruzu Herbal Products and Services Limited, a Nigerian firm, manufacturing Ruzu herbal products.

Speaking, Robert Onyemachi-Uzu, Managing Director of the company who spoke among other things said: “For the first time, the USAFDA would be inspecting a herbal factory in Nigeria. This he said is an indication that the company is doing something commendable.

We are optimistic of making Nigeria proud because the company is wholly run by a team of experienced, focused and competent Nigerian professionals with an exemplary passion for research and innovation.” He said the factory is well equipped with the state-of-the-art machines for processing all drugs which are produced strictly under hygienic conditions.

According to him, “we made a breakthrough in managing prostate cancer and kidney stone naturally. We are already collaborating with the Federal College of Alternative Medicine, FEDCAM, for proper research and documentation. I can assure you of government’s interest in promoting herbal medicine for the management of life-threatening ailments in Nigeria because I met with the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health recently.”