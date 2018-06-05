Unavailability of gas denies consumers 60,000MW of electricity in one month

By Prince Okafor amd Chris Ochayi

Lack of gas supply to power stations has scuttled the supply of 60 megawatts, mw of electricity to consumers.



A report from the Office of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo showed that, between 1st of May to 31st, 2018, 60, 000mw of power was not generated due to unavailability of gas

The report noted that, “The dominant constraint on remained unavailability of gas – constraining a total of 60, 000mw from being available on the grid.’’

Sweetcrude findings showed that a total of N193 billion was lost by the power sector, between January and May, 2018, to insufficient gas supply, distribution, transmission and water reserves.

Meanwhile, The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has completed and energized three new transformers in Jos, Plateau State and Abeokuta, Ogun State in order to boost electricity supply.

This effort, according to the company was in line with its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program, TREP, which is anchored on the Federal Governments policy on incremental power.

TCN in a statement signed by its General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, also announced the full repair and energization of the Dan Agundi 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer in Kano State, which got burnt in December 2017. It also stated that the Jos Transmission Sub-station, established in 1975, with 120MVA transformer capacity now has 180MVA capacity at 132/33kV circuit.

“Also, the replacement of 2x30MVA with new 2x60MVA 132/33kV power transformers in Abeokuta

Transmission Sub-station has substantially increased transformer capacity from 90MVA to 150MVA and consequently improve as well as further stabilize power supply to Ibadan DISCOs’ load centres for onward distribution to electricity customers in University of Agric Abeokuta, Owode 1 and 11, Imeko, Lagos Road areas in Ogun State as suppressed load in these areas can now be conveniently accommodated.

“TCN further noted that the Dan Agundi 60MVA power transformer in Kano Transmission Substation which caught fire in December 2017, has been successfully repaired and restored to the system by TCN’s in-house engineers.

“This is an indication of increased motivation and experience of TCN’s engineers garnered through the programme of present management aimed at building capacity of Nigerian engineers and using them in projects execution.

“The company said has further increased transformer capacity of Dan Agundi substation to 180MVA. In order to ensure optimal utilization of this additional capacity, TCN is seeking the collaboration of Kano State Government to ensure that the Kumbosto-Dan Agundi132kV Transmission line is reconductored to enable it wheel more power to the Kano DisCo feeders”.

“The Kumbosto-Dan Agundi 132kV transmission line currently has capacity to carry only 90MW which is inadequate for load demand of the substation. However, to reconductor the line, TCN requires the assistance of the State Government in removingmany illegal structures under its transmission lines Right of Way (RoW).

“Those living under the 132kV RoW are also exposing their lives to death as the snapping of any of the transmission lines could lead to unimaginable disaster.

It would be recalled that only two weeks ago, TCN commissioned three power transformers, a 30MVA transformer in Gombe, 40MVA Mobile transformer in Yola, and 60MVA transformer Bauchi.

Earlier the company also commissioned a brand new 2x60MVA transmission substation in Odoguyan, Lagos as well as a 40MVA mobile transformer in Umuahia, and 60MVA power transformer in Aba.

She said, “Last month, it also successfully commissioned other transformer installations including 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers in Uyo and Calabar substations respectively.

“These installations are just a part of the ongoing efforts by the company to strengthen the nation’s transmission grid, it is also undertaking the reconducting of several transmission lines and rehabilitating several substations to ensure that it puts in place N-1 capacity in the nation’s transmission grid.”