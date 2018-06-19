Breaking News
Tight security in Ekiti as APC holds mega rally

On 3:32 pmIn News by TonyComments

A heavy security cordon was on Tuesday  thrown on  the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium and other strategic areas  in Ado Ekiti ahead of the mega  rally of the All Progressives  Congress (APC).

Personnel of  various  security agencies, including the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as  well as the  FRSC   were sighted at different locations keeping vigil.

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other APC stalwarts are being expected at the rally meant to galvanise support for the APC flag-bearer in the July 14 governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

A NAN correspondent,  who went round the Ekiti capital  to monitor the development, reports that scores of  armed mobile policemen were deployed in and around the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, venue of the rally,  with those entering  being thoroughly  screened.

There was also tight security at strategic locations,  major roads as well as the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe,  who is scheduled to play host to the visitors.

The State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Bello, said the large number of   officers and men deployed was  necessary to prevent any security breach.

Besides, he said the calibre of personalities being expected  demanded that such security arrangement be put in place to put criminals at bay.

The Director of  Media and Publicity of  the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Council, Wole Olujobi, also  expressed satisfaction with the security arrangement, saying the party had learnt some lessons from certain events in  the past.

He disclosed that the vice president would  be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.(NAN)


