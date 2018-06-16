Tension in Imo, APC coalition spokesperson escapes assassination

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Spokesperson of the Imo All Progressives Congress, APC, Stakeholders, Mr. Theodore Ekechi, yesterday, explained how burglars invaded his private residence, and made away with important documents.



Ekechi, spoke while conducting newsmen round the damages done at his residence located in Umugama Housing estate in Owerri.

Some of the missing documents according to Ekechi, was during his time as commissioner for Information to governor Rochas Okorocha, and as Director of strategy and planning campaign organization of President Mohammadu Buhari.

As narrated by Ekechi, “I was alerted on Thursday that my private residence in Owerri, by an unknown persons. I went to the police station unable to find the Commissioner of Police, I went to the monitoring unit.

“They gave me three of their officers. It was the first time for me to see what has happened. On getting here we discovered that this door, it is a security door was open. And on closer inspection we discovered that through one of the windows they gained entry by destroying one of the burglary proof.

“From the guest room they came into the lobby and from the lobby they were able to make their way into the rooms. Into my private room, ransack everywhere, vandalize everywhere took away items. Such as four gold wrist watches, twenty PHP laptops, assorted cosmetics.

“They also entered into my wife and children bedroom until my wife comes she will be able to ascertain damages or stolen items.

“I am also worried that anytime I received messages of commendation I also received message warning me about my life. And telling me to beef up my security.

“I am also worried that it happened when the ward, local government, and state executives were inaugurated may be they calculated that I may have choose to pass the night here but I went to my country home.

“A particular worry to me is that there is a concentration on documents and correspondences ,especially the one that has to do with my services either as a commissioner or as a director of planing and monitoring of the presidential campaign of Mohammadu Buhari, in 2015.”