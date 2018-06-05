Take responsibility for Non-communicable Diseases, WHO tells goverments

By Sola Ogundipe

THE World Health Organisation, WHO, has urged Heads of State and Government to take responsibility for the Non-Communicable Diseases, NCD agenda, rather than delegating it to their Ministers of Health alone.

Demanding high-level political commitment and the immediate scaling up of actions to address the epidemic of NCDs, currently the world’s leading causes of death and ill health, the global health body said Governments should identify and implement a specific set of priorities within the overall NCD and mental health agenda, based on public health needs.

These and other recommendations are contained in a new report from the WHO Independent High-level Commission on Noncommunicable Diseases that calls for urgent action to address chronic diseases and mental health disorders.

Collectively, cancer, diabetes, lung and heart diseases kill 41 million people annually, accounting for 71 per cent of all deaths globally, 15 million of which occur between the ages of 30 and 70 years. The report focuses attention on growing, but often neglected, challenges like mental disorders and obesity.

Noting that the NCDs agenda requires collaboration and cooperation across many sectors, WHO recommended that Governments should reorient health systems to include NCDs prevention and control and mental health services in their universal health coverage policies and plans.

Among others, WHO said Governments should increase effective regulation, appropriate engagement with the private sector, academia, civil society, and communities.

It said along with the international community, Governments should develop a new economic paradigm for funding actions on NCDs and mental health.

According to WHO, Governments need to strengthen accountability to their citizens for action on NCDs and simplify existing international accountability mechanisms.

By calling on Heads of State and Government to take ultimate responsibility for NCDs, the report, recognises the need to ensure that health ministries have the influence they require to ensure the issue is backed with the political will and funding it merits.

The Commission will continue to provide high-level support to the NCD community by catalyzing action and financing.

“We know the problem and we have the solutions, but unless we increase financing for NCDs, and demand all stakeholders be held responsible for delivering on their promises, we won’t be able to accelerate progress,” said Commission Co-chair, Dr. Sania Nishtar.