Super Eagles’ unique World Cup travel outfit causes stir on social media

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have caught the attention of the football world again with their unique travel outfit to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The team’s World Cup jersey has been the most talked-about in the build-up to the Mundial, with many rating it as the best.

Football fans queued outside stores to get their hands the kits produced by Nike on it the day it was officially released into the market.

The Super Eagles had flown out of their Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, to Russia on Monday for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals.

The players and officials landed in their Essentuki base in the early hours of Tuesday.

Pictures of the players in the traditional wear flooded the social media on the day of the team’s departure for Russia.

“First, it was the announcement of their tournament kits that sent football supporters crazy. Now it is their travel attire that has got everybody talking,” the Daily Mail wrote.

“They nailed it with their kits, and have delivered the goods yet again as they boarded their plane to Russia, wearing traditional Nigerian clothes – Buba and Sokoto.

“From head to toe, the Nigerian squad indulged in their culture and clearly has no intentions of blending in with the crowd.

“While sticking to tradition, however, designers of their outfits have also kept faith with football by placing footballs on the collars of the white-and -green outfits.”

BBC Sport reporter and presenter, John Bennett, tweeted: “First the amazing shirts, now these outfits… The Nigeria team is not only just getting on the plane to Russia but already winning.”

United Kingdom news outlet, The Sun, also wrote about Nigeria’s travel outfit.

“Nigeria once again won the fashion stakes at this year’s World Cup with their incredible travel outfit.

“Captain John Obi Mikel led his side to Russia in the head-turning green-and-white attire that featured footballs below the collars.

“The Nigeria squad looked every inch the dapper chaps as they arrived in Russia.

“This formal look has sent everyone into a frenzy all over again, with the immaculate design being complemented by matching shoes and hats.”

The Sun also compiled some social media users’ reactions about the outfit.

“Nigeria should be advanced to the World Cup final for the team’s travel outfits alone,” one social media user wrote.

Another wrote: “Why the hell are Nigerians’ everything so ‘yes’? First their kits, now these outfits!”

Another user posted: “Nigeria is winning this 2018 World Cup fashion parade.”

“If the Russia World Cup is all about fashion, Nigeria will lift the trophy before even kicking a ball,’’ another fan wrote, with one other writing, “Looking dapper guys.” (NAN)