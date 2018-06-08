Super Eagles may need Buhari’s magical touch to excel in Russia — Perm Sec.

Lagos – Adesola Olusade, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, says the Super Eagles may need the “magical touch’’ of President Muhamadu Buhari to excel at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.



President Muhammadu Buhari Olusade made his assertion based on the historical achievement of the Golden Eaglets at the maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup in Beijing, China, when Buhari was the Head of State.

Nduka Ugbade-captained Golden Eaglets squad, defied all odds by beating the then West Germany 2-0 to lift the trophy 33 years ago.

He added that whether by accident or design, he was hoping for another stroke of luck from Buhari to propel the Super Eagles to greater heights in Russia.

“Taking us down memory lane, in 1985 when President Buhari was the Head of State, our then Golden Eaglets went for the FIFA World Cup and won the trophy.

“Now, we have him as the President again; and another FIFA World Cup tournament is holding, it’s like he has the magic wand and it will work for us.

“President Buhari has bid them farewell, he urged them to play clean, fair and bring back the trophy which I believe he said with faith,’’ he said.

Olusade assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles would also bank on the overwhelming support of 180 million Nigerians to propel the team to greater heights in the tournament.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

The team will open its account against Vatreni of Croatia on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium, in the City of Kaliningrad. (NAN)