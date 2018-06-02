Seventh Day Adventist’s succour for IDPs in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – Over 34,600 persons displaced by the herdsmen crisis in Benue state currently taking refuge at the Abagena IDPs camp in the outskirt of Makurdi town have been listed for two day free medical services by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Makurdi.



Flagging off the medical outreach weekend at the camp, District Pastor of the Church, Ibrahim Maviah said the programme which was being sponsored by the Adventist Men Organisation, AMO, also involved the distribution of relief materials and food the to IDPs.

Pastor Maviah said, “apart from the free medical services, we are also here to feed and cloth the displaced persons in line with the teachings of Christ which entails that whatever we do for the less privileged is invariably done for Christ.

“Moreover we all know that health workers across the country are currently on strike so the government can do little in that area at this particular time hence the IDPs are currently facing a huge challenge so this is the ideal time for the outreach.

“God willing, we intend to reach other camps in the state after which we hope to embark on community services in schools and market places. So we are inviting other church’s and persons of goodwill to join the train.”

On his part, the Deputy Leaders of the AMO, Innocent Samson said the free services would cater for all the sick in the camp as well as check the health status of all the IDPs in the camp for necessary action.

Receiving the team, the Abagena camp Manager, James Iorhuna commended the Church for the intervention stressing that it would complement the efforts of the state government “especially at this time that health workers on strike.”

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the occasion including Philip Usartse and Joy Adagu commended the church for the gesture stressing that the intervention came at an auspicious time.