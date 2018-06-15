Rohr: Eagles mentally ready for Croatia

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr declared yesterday that Nigeria’s Super Eagles are “physically and mentally ready” for their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals coming up tomorrow against Croatia.

“We are looking forward to the match with a lot of optimism. It will be a tough one, but we are physically and mentally ready. We had quality preparatory matches and trained twice at our final camp in Austria, and since arriving in Essentuki, we have done some useful tactical preparation.

“It is important to start well in a good tournament like this, and that is what we hope to do on Saturday,” Rohr told reporters yesterday.

“This group is probably the toughest in the tournament; everyone is calling it the ‘group of death’. That is the motivation. We have given ourselves the target of coming out of this group just like we did in the African qualifying group that everyone gave the same tag.

“As our coach has said, we worked hard at both the camp in Austria and since we got to the team base camp in Essentuki. Our Football Federation also did well to get us to prepare in very good places devoid of distraction and now, it is our responsibility to do the nation proud by starting well against Croatia.”