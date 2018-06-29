Why I resumed political activities in Edo APC —Idahosa

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr Charles Idahosa has reversed his earlier decision suspending his activities in the state APC, following what he described as the intervention of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

It would be recalled that Idahosa who was Special Adviser on Political Matters to former governor Adams Oshiomhole has been at war with Governor Godwin Obaseki over the control of the APC structure in Uhumwonde Local Government where Idahosa hails from.

The disagreement forced Idahosa to suspend his political activities in the APC before the last week National convention of the party.

However, Idahosa who was part of the Edo State delegation to the last weekend national convention of the party, said he had put the incident which led to his decision to suspend his activities in the party behind him, due to the intervention of Comrade Oshiomhole.

According to him, “yes I took the decision not to participate in the activities of the APC after I sensed attempts by some persons who now play god to rubbish my person in the name of politics. I am a very blunt person and I don’t hide my feelings. But as you know, the National Chairman of the party, who is our leader met me when the Vice President visited the state.

“I told him my grievances and he advised I should put those things behind me in the interest of the party. And I have decided to put everything behind after he promised to look into the matter. He is our leader and we all respect him a lot. So I will continue to work for the party and I remain committed to the ideals of the APC.

“As a leader, you face some of these challenges sometimes but the ability to resolve them and move on in the interest of the party is what makes you different from other members of the party.”