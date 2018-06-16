President Buhari urged to drop re-election bid, poll reveals

A recent poll conducted by PoliticalNGR, an online publication on President Mohammadu Buhari re-election bid in 2019 has revealed that more Nigerians are displeased over the President decision and vowed not to vote for him should he goes ahead.

In the poll which opened on Monday, May 21, 2018 and ended Sunday, June 3, 2018, respondents were asked, ‘Will you vote for President Buhari in 2019’ as voting was via www.politicsngr.com

In line with the rules, those who preferred the President second coming in 2019 were to click the ‘YES’ button while those who were against to click the ‘NO’ button.

At the end of the exercise which lasted for 14 days, 5,227 votes were recorded. Of the figure, 3,687 votes representing 70 percent voted against Buhari re-election bid while 1,538 votes representing 29.4 percent supported his ambition.

By this, it has been observed that the apathy among Nigerians concerning the Buhari’s administration and re-election bid had been rife and may affect his chances at the poll in 2019.

However, as count down to the 2019 general elections draws near and an opportunity for Nigerians to make the right choice, political gladiators like Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, Sule Lamido, Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu among many others have all indicated interest in becoming the Nation’s number one citizen.

Nonetheless, political stakeholders and electoral watchers are still skeptic going by the president’s request that youths should drop the idea of contesting now, only to contest after his tenure. This however, indicates strong will by the majority in the opinion poll expecting the incumbent president, Mahammadu Buhari to drop his intention for re-election.