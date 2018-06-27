Post-UTME: FG vows to sanction institutions charging above N2,000

By Dayo Adesulu

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, yesterday, vowed to sanction any institution of higher learning that charges above N2000 for Post-UTME.

Adamu, who disclosed this during the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Policy Meeting on Admissions at Gbongan, Osun State, said: “At the 2017 policy meeting, I endorsed that any institution which was interested in conducting any form of Post-UTME screening could do so, but that the gross charge for the screening should not be more than N2,000.

“It would not be tolerated for any institution to charge any fee beyond the approved N2,000.”

According to him, sanctions than those of last session shall be applied to cases of violation of the policy.

Stressing the importance of the ongoing policy meeting, the minister said that the policy meeting will continue to be the forum where the agenda, guidelines, modalities and timelines will be set for the purpose of admissions to universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education in the country.

He said: “No admission to any tertiary institutions should be announced before the policy meeting.”