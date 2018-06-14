Police invade kidnappers’ den, kill 3 in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO- Taraba State police command said it has killed 3 kidnappers terrorizing Bali and Takum Local Government Area of the state when officers of the command engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle on Wednesday.

The state commissioner of police, David Akinremi who confirmed this to newsmen said officers of the command attached to Bali Division stormed the kidnappers hideout following intelligence report.

He said “the gang of kidnappers have been on police radar for sometime and the criminals have terrorized and kidnapped many people in and around Bali and Takum.

“They are using a camp in Garuwa village, Bali to launch their offensive actions and usually keep their victims in the hideout until they fell to the superior fire power of our operatives in a shoot out.

“Three members of the gang died in the shootout while others escaped with gunshot injuries”, he added.

CP Akinremi also noted that one AK47 rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered as well as one single barrel rifle with five live cartridges, charms and clothing suspected to belong to some of their victims.

He explained that the command is on the lookout for the fleeing kidnappers and charged members of the public to report any persons with bullet wounds at the nearest police station.