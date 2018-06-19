Photos: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku at Akure airport



Former Vice President and leading PDP Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar Monday met with a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Akure airport.

Atiku, who was on his way to Ekiti State on a working visit ran into Tinubu, who was in company of some leaders of the rival All Progressives Congress, including the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu to strategize on the July Ekiti State governorship elections. Both leaders had very healthy chats amidst banter at the airport.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s PDP team was comprised of former Governor of Ogun State and Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Capt. Yaya Abubakar and Adamu Abubakar, while on the Tinubu’s APC team was Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Kashim Imam and Pius Akinyelure.

Speculation is rife in certain quarters that there may be a defection of some aggrieved members of the ruling APC into the PDP and Atiku’s credential as a politician with a broad network across all major political parties will come into bearing in the emerging political realignment.

