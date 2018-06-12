Photos: Faces at #June12Investiture On June 12, 20185:45 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments The first son of Mr. Kola Abiola with his sister Hon. Omolola Abiola-Edewor during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida Members of the Executive of the Social Democratic Party from the left, National Financial Secretary, Bala Hadith; North West Representative, Muhammad Dankande and South West Representative, Ayoka Lawani during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida First daughter of the honouree, Hon. Omolola Abiola-Edewor discussing with the Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (r) during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida the Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun the Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (l-r) Nobel Lauret, Prof. Wole Soyinka; SDP Vice Presidential Candidate in the June 12, 1993 Presdential E;ections, Amb. Babagana Kingibe; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; First Son of the Honouree, Mr. Kola Abiola; the widow of Human Rights Lawyer, Mrs. Ganiyat Fawehinmi; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Former speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Agunwa Anekwe during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2018 Related