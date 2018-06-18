Breaking News
PDP-sponsored campaign against Oshiomhole’ll fail —NIC

By Simon Ebegbulem

By Simon Ebegbulem
BENIN—AHEAD of the June 23, National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Nigeria Integration Coalition, NIC and the South-South Youths of APC, weekend, raised the alarm that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was jittery over the possible emergence of the immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, as the National Chairman of APC, therefore, had embarked on spurious campaign of calumny against him.

Former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole during his declaration for the position of National Chairman, All Progressives Congress at the Osun Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

They vowed to resist any attempt to rubbish Oshiomhole’s integrity ahead of the party’s National Convention, adding that Oshiomhole’s track record and unblemished integrity will guarantee him victory in the forthcoming convention of the party.

NIC’s statement was endorsed by its National President, Elder Wesley Olowojaiye, while the South South APC spoke through Tony Adun.

The NIC condemned what it described as a grand plot “by the PDP and its agents who are not comfortable with the likely emergence of Oshiomhole as the next chairman of the party to rubbish the good name of former labour leader.”


