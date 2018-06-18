Osun gov poll: Buhari, Tinubu not working for my ambition —PDP aspirant

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—A GOVERNORSHIP aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has dismissed reports that he is one of those financing the second term election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, refuting claims that his governorship ambition is being sponsored by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

This came as the chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state, Prince Gboyega Famodu has assured youths in the party of adequate representation in the coming governorship election.

Ogunbiyi, in a statement by the Director of his Campaign Directorate, Comrade Olalere Fagbola, described the story as the handiwork of opponents, “who ostensibly are afraid of the overwhelming support he is enjoying in the state.”

He recalled how the state chairman of the party, Mr. Sola Adagunodo faulted mischief makers who labelled him as a neophyte “trying to reap where he had not sewed.”

The statement reads: “He (Adagunodo) noted that since their rumours had refused to fly, they are now latching on another fallacy which Ogunbiyi described as unfounded in its entirety.

“He explained that his choice of PDP which he affirmed as the best party and frontliner in deepening democratic governance in Nigeria is not negotiable and that it is even inconceivable for anyone to imagine that he (Ogunbiyi) would work against the party (PDP) which success story he has humbly been part of.

APC assures youths of representation

Meanwhile, the APC chairman disclosed that youths in the state would be given prominent positions both elective and appointed in the coming political dispensation.

He made the pledge when a governorship aspirant of the party, Mr. Babatunde Adedotun Taiwo declared his intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state at the party Secretariat.

Prince Famodun also assured that the leadership of the party would provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants.