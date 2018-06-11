Open grazing: Group urges S’East governors to emulate Abia

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—AN interest group, Voice from the East, has urged all the South East governors, like Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta and Rivers to emulate Abia State government in banning open grazing.

The group also wants every Nigerian to reject open grazing in their land and chase away herdsmen from their various communities.

“We therefore solidarise with Abia State government over the banning of movement of cattles in Abia State. We use this demonstration to call on other states in the South East, Rivers and Delta states to emulate Abia State,” Jonah said.

Lamenting the continuous killing of farmers and innocent citizens by herdsmen in the country, Jonah disclosed that ranching would stop the killing in the country.

In a peaceful demonstration in Enugu metropolis weekend, the group carried placards with different anti-herdsmen inscriptions.

“ All Igbos states should emulate Abia State against open grazing. It is clear that herdsmen attacks are geared towards islamisation. We urge President Buhari to declare herdsmen terrorists,” Jonah said, adding that “every Nigerian community should rise up against herdsmen killings in their communities.”

Convener of Voice from the East, Comrade Kindness Jonah, who addressed journalists during the demonstration said that they were demonstrating to register their dissent against wanton killings carried out by Fulani herdsmen in various parts of Nigeria.

“The demonstration is carried out by Voice from East against the wanton killings by the Fulani herdsmen. “ In the East, they, the Fulani herdsmen, have been killing at Nsukka, Awgu, Udi, Adani, Okigwe and other places in the East and we want this to stop.

“ We also use this demonstration to condemn entirely the hide and seek by the Nigerian military and police who look on as Fulani herdsmen butcher Nigerians but rather arrest anybody that resists them. Therefore, we in Voice from the East, categorically state that Buhari government to wit, Nigeria Police and the Army is clearly sponsoring Fulani herdsmen and this is Islamisation,” Jonah alleges.