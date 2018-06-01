Onyekuru blames Anderlecht for missed World Cup opportunity

Henry Onyekuru has accused Anderlecht of causing his omission by coach Gernot Rohr from the Super Eagles list for the 2018 World Cup tournament.

The Everton player who is on loan to the Belgian side has vowed to leave the club as a result. Onyekuru suffered a knee injury and was ruled for the rest of the season, however, he made a quick recovery.

“Anderlecht have cost me my World Cup, but they knew that I needed to get a work permit for England by not letting me play, I could not go to Russia and they tried to keep me for another season at Anderlecht,” Onyekuru told HLN

“I had to read in the press and hear that I was not ready, but I have worked very hard to get back, but apparently that was not enough for some.

“Upon my return I was asked to do two weeks of exercises to strengthen my knee, I made three weeks of it. I was told too much, but I was told by Bruges that I was allowed to come in, but no, even Leander Dendoncker came to ask why I was not in the selection.