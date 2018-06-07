Ondo govt okays N11.29bn for projects

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—ONDO State Government has approved N11.29b for infrastructural projects in three senatorial districts of the state. This was the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting held in Akure.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu assured that the projects will soon begin in selected areas.

Agagu explained that the Council approved the renovation of office and construction of a new gate at the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) at the rate of N86.7 million.

The Council also approved the upward review of the on-going dualization project in Ikare township roads, Phase 1 from N489 million to N629 million.

His words: “The Phase 1 has to be expanded. It was awarded by the immediate past administration as a single-lane road and would be expanded to align with the dualisation going on in Ikare.’’

Agagu added that the Council also approved the rehabilitation of 87 Lots and 74.5 kilometres total length of the Wooden Walk Ways and Jetties spread across Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas at the costof N807 million.

Also approved was the construction of the Alagbaka High Court and Appeal Court Road totaling about 6.2 kilometres in Akure which was awarded at the cost of N1.4 billion.

Agagu further stated that the council approved rehabilitation of some township roads in Ile-Oluji totaling 5.25 kilometres at the cost of N882.4 million.

He stated that the continuation of Owo dualization project from Emure junction to AUD and Ministry of Works down to Iyere junction totaling 7.135 kilometres Dual Carriageway will gulp N7.1 billion.

Agagu also said the rehabilitation of some township roads in Isarun in Ifedore Local Government Area totaling 3.1 kilometres will gulp N695.2 million.