Omo Sexy gets Oscar membership invitation

Abuja – Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde aka ‘Omosexy’ has been given a membership invite to the 2018 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science popularly known as the Oscars.



Omosexy is listed among the record breaking 928 members to be admitted this year.

The Academy invites notable industry professionals ranging from Actors to Writers, and two categories, Members-at-Large and Associates to accommodate individuals who have no defined branches in motion picture.

It is the world’s pre-eminent movie related organisation, comprised of over eight thousand accomplished men and women working in cinema.

Academy membership is limited to film artists working in the production of theatrically-released motion pictures.

According to the list, Omotola’s invitation stemmed from the recognition she got in the 2010 romantic drama ‘A Private Storm’ and the 2012 thriller ‘Last Flight to Abuja’.

‘A Private Storm’, co-directed by Lancelot Imasuen and Ikechukwu Onyeka, received three nominations at the 7th Africa Movie Academy Awards including awards for Best Makeup, Best Supporting Actor and Best Nigerian Film.

‘Last Flight to Abuja’, written by Tunde Babalola; directed and produced by Obi Emelonye won the Africa Movie Academy Awards award for ‘Best film by an African based abroad’.

Since Omotola’s Nollywood debut in 1995, the screen diva has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

NAN reports that beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

In 2013, she was honoured in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyonce and Kate Middleton.

In early 2013, Omotola made her US television debut in VHI’s scripted series, `Hit the floor.’

In 2014, she was honoured by the Nigerian government as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR for her contributions to Nigerian Entertainment Industry. (NAN)