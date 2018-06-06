Ogun Customs records spectacular seizure, arrests 2 suspects

…Seizes 2018 model Range Rover with N64.2million DPV

The Ogun Command of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has recorded spectacular seizure of a brand new Range Rover (Velar) 2018/2019 model, with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N64.2million through intelligence technique mapped out by the Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Command, Comptroller Agbara Ojobo Michael.

Addressing Journalists yesterday at Idiroko, the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, Comptroller Michael disclosed that the spectacular seizure tagged, ‘the seizure of the month’ is the second of such seizure made this year.

The CAC further disclosed that Ogun Command within a short period from May 2, to June 4, 2018, generated total revenue of N437.8million.

He explained, “It is a propitious time when we have set the ball rolling in the quest to effectively perform our core functions of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and facilitation of legitimate trade. It is pertinent to inform you that in the area of anti-smuggling, the Command made seizures of 51 vehicles (19 Tokunbo vehicles and 32 means of conveyance), 5,103 bags of foreign rice (50kg each), 135 gallons of vegetable oil (25litres each), 33 bags of sugar (50kg each), seven bales of secondhand clothing, three bales, 36 sacks and 300 pairs of foot wears, 129 pieces of used tyres, 102 gallons of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) of 25 litres each, commonly known as petrol, and one sack of ladies handbags, with a Duty Paid Value of N370,892,666.00.”

The CAC pointed out, “I am using this opportunity to inform you that 6,750 bags of rice (50kg each), 610 jerrycans of vegetable oil (25litres each), 59bags of sugar (50kg each), 326 bales of secondhand clothing, 100 cartons and 5,703 pairs of shoes among other items will soon be evacuated from both Abeokuta and Idiroko Government warehouses by Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport for onward delivery to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Borno State.”

Comptroller Michael continued, “The aforementioned achievements notwithstanding call for concerted efforts of the media, traditional rulers and eminent personalities in the fight against smuggling. They are expected to enlighten and discourage their wards who indulge, aid and perceive smuggling to engage in legitimate trade”.

He enthused, “The above categorically affirms the unity of purpose and synergy existing among all hierarchies of different security services in Ogun State and Nigeria at large. The success of each is a collective success of all sister agencies. Our primary goal is to serve Nigerians diligently without any form of compromise.”

His words, “We are elated to inform you that our success story is incomplete without mentioning the support and cooperation we are receiving from Nigerian Army, the Police, Department of State Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among other agencies in the State”.

During the press briefing, it was observed that Ogun Customs recorded massive seizures, as prohibited items intercepted during this short period were seen everywhere at the Command. Seized items were seen from the main entrance of the Command to Senior Officers Mess and every corner of the premises.

Ogun Command also received a bullet proof patrol vehicle from Customs headquarter, as part of logistics support to enhance effectiveness in its operations.

These numerous seizures are made by Ogun Command only few weeks after the same Command from April 17, to May 2,2018 recorded a total of 30 seizures with DPV of N53.3million. Some Senior officers of the Command in a chat with our correspondent at Idiroko said that the CAC is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against illicit trade at the border.