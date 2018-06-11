NSE joins fight against pollution

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has enjoined the governments, industries and communities in Nigeria to join hands in fight against plastic pollution by exploring sustainable alternatives and reducing the production and excessive use of single-use plastic polluting oceans, damaging marine life and threatening human health.

Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, made the call at the closing gong ceremony to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day.

NSE in collaboration with RecyclePoints and the Cleaner Lagos Initiative of the Lagos State Government carried clean-up exercise along the business district of Lagos.

Commenting on the clean-up programme, Adeeko said: “With sustainability being an important part of NSE’s corporate culture, we are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint, developing new initiatives and seeking partnership to further our progress toward a more sustainable exchange”.

Sustainable exchange

“Ending plastic pollution is a challenge we take very seriously at the Nigerian Stock Exchange. We recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RecyclePoints Limited for the collection and recycling of waste materials generated at the exchange’s offices. We are, therefore, excited to engage our employees and give them the opportunity to beat plastic pollution and contribute to achieving the company’s sustainability goals.”

In line with the theme for this year’s celebration, “Beat Plastic Pollution”, NSE clean-up programme was designed to clear its immediate environment of plastic waste and create awareness on the menace of plastic pollution.