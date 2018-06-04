NSCIA scribe faults CAN on Leah Sharibu

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Ishola Balogun

Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Monday, said the idea by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that there might be a religious war in the country if the abducted Leah Sharibu was not rescued from Boko Haram captivity was uncalled for.

Oloyede, who also is the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, spoke on ‘Achieving Peace, Stability and Good Governance in a Multi-Ethnic and Multi-Religious Society: The Islamic Perspective‘, at the first Ramadan Lecture of the Point Newspapers in Lagos.

He said Nigerians should not fall for propaganda, whether from politicians or religious bodies.

Leah Sharibu was among the 112 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, but yet to gain her freedom.

Oloyede noted that CAN escalated the issue by its reference to war.

He noted that Boko Haram wants war and has never hidden its desire to throw the nation into crisis.

The call by CAN, he said, is akin to playing into the hands of the terrorist group, saying, “Whose interests was the call serving?”