North Korea`no longer U.S. most dangerous problem’ – Trump

On 12:25 pm

President Donald Trump, on arrival from the historic summit with Kim Jong un, the North korean Leader, said North Korea was no longer U.S. most dangerous problem.

US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shake hands following a signing ceremony during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB

He said the Pyongyang no longer poses a nuclear threat.

“Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office.

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience.

North Korea has great potential for the future!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

North Korea also was no longer the United States’ “biggest and most dangerous problem,” he added.


