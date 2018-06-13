North Korea`no longer U.S. most dangerous problem’ – Trump

President Donald Trump, on arrival from the historic summit with Kim Jong un, the North korean Leader, said North Korea was no longer U.S. most dangerous problem.

He said the Pyongyang no longer poses a nuclear threat.

“Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office.

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience.

North Korea has great potential for the future!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

North Korea also was no longer the United States’ “biggest and most dangerous problem,” he added.