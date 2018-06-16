Nigeria now more divided than ever before, says Ekweremadu

…Tasks Super Eagles to help heal wounds of division in Russia 2018

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, said Nigeria at the moment, was more divided than ever since its existence.



Ekweremadu insisted that the country was more divided today than at any other time in her history.

To this end, he tasked the Nigerian side for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to assist in healing what he referred to as the “wounds of division” the country was passing through by putting up brilliant performances at the mundial.

Ekweremadu, who, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, stated this in a goodwill message to the Super Eagles as they prepare to open their account in Russia, expressed absolute faith in the Gernot Rohr-tutored team.

He said: “Nigeria is more divided today than at any other time in her history. But, for us, football is the tonic that heals old wounds. We need a truly super and brilliant outing by the Super Eagles at the mundial to help reunite a divided nation.

“They have the experience, skill, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit to do the nation and Africa proud. They also have the prayers and goodwill of the over 180 million Nigerian population behind them”, he said.

The Senator, therefore, urged the team to go for goals and the zenith, emphasising that “There is absolutely nothing beyond the Super Eagles at this stage”.

While wishing the Super Eagles the very best, Ekweremadu also enjoined Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the team.