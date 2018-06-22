Brazil vs Costa Rica : Neymar starts as Tite keeps faith in stars

Brazil vs Costa Rica : Neymar started Brazil’s crunch World Cup clash with Costa Rica on Friday as coach Tite kept faith in the side that started a disappointing 1-1 draw to open their campaign against Switzerland.



Corinthians right-back Fagner replaced the injured Danilo in Brazil’s only change.

There had been concerns over Neymar’s fitness after he limped out of training on Tuesday, two days after receiving rough treatment from the Swiss.

However, Tite insisted on the eve of the game he wasn’t running a risk by handing the world’s most expensive player just his second competitive start for four months after his club season was ended in February by a broken bone in his right foot.

Costa Rica also made just one change from their 1-0 defeat by Serbia with former Everton full-back Bryan Oviedo replacing Francisco Calvo on the left side of a five-man defence.

Brazil (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Fagner, Thiago Silva (capt), Joao Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Coach: Tite (BRA)

Costa Rica (5-3-2)

Keylor Navas; Cristian Gamboa, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo (capt); Celso Borges, David Guzman, Bryan Ruiz; Johan Venegas, Marcos Urena

Coach: Oscar Ramirez (CRC)