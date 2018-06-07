NDDC, EDSOPADEC to reconstruct Benin-Abraka Road – Obaseki

…inaugurates Uhunmwode devt committee today

…Orhionmwon devt committee to interface with govt, monitor projects

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is in talks with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOPADEC) on the reconstruction of the Benin-Abraka Road.

Obaseki said this during a town hall meeting in Abudu, headquarters of Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, and disclosed that the “Design for the reconstruction of the Benin-Abraka Road, has been completed.

“As the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo visits the state next week, the state government will agree on a deal with the NDDC and EDSOPADEC on the reconstruction of the Benin-Abraka Road.”

He said the plan to reconstruct the road was to provide farmers in Orhionmwon Local Government Area with access road to move their farm produce from their farms to the market, adding that there are plans for the reconstruction of all old roads within the area.

According to Obaseki, “An 11-member ward-based development committee would be set-up in the area with representative from the traditional ruler and two youth and women representatives. It will include three other persons from the area to include a political leader from the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and another member from the opposition parties.”

He said a similar committee will be inaugurated in Uhunmwode, today Thursday, noting that the committee in Orhionmwon will be inaugurated soon to interface with the state government on the development needs of the area and monitor ongoing projects to ensure quality and prompt delivery.

He explained that poverty and lack of education account for the high rate of human trafficking and illegal migration in the area, noting that efforts are being made to change the narrative through ongoing reforms in basic education, healthcare, and reconstruction of old roads to revive economic activities.

Obaseki urged the people to actively participate in development initiatives at the community level and assist government succeed in her drive to develop the area.

The Enogie of Evbuobanosa, His Royal Highness, Prof. Gregory Akenzua, who expressed appreciation to the governor for the visit, noted, “The construction of the Abudu bridge linking it with the southern part of the council is commendable. This would assist in opening the area to more economic activities and development.”

He also lauded the governor for the steps being taken to reposition the College of Education in Abudu.