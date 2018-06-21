Native doctor beaten to death by in-laws in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 45-year-old native doctor, Adelogba Ademuyiwa, was allegedly beaten to death by his In-law for having the effrontery to beat up his wife, Itunu, in Ifira Akoko area of Ondo state.

Reports from the families of the deceased had it that he was beaten to death with sticks and cudgels.

While the report said that some houses were set ablaze following the incident, the state police command confirmed the arrest 25- year old, Adegboyega Adeola, said to be the principal suspect.

Vanguard gathered that the relationship between the couple had been strained for a while over an allegation of infidelity on the part of the deceased.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was also a farmer, was accused of dating a woman, he later married after she reportedly left her former husband.

An argument reportedly ensued between the couple late in the night at their Oke Ififa quarters of the town over the issue.

Eyewitness account had it that the hot argument degenerated into a scuffle and the deceased beat her up after which she fainted and was rushed to lfira health Centre in Akoko South East council area.

News of the maltreatment of his wife filtered to her family members and siblings, who reportedly matched to the house of the deceased and pounced on him with sticks and cudgel.

Despite his distress call for help, his neighbours reportedly turned deaf ears to him as his in-laws beat him to death.

The in-laws reportedly left his house after they ensured that he was dead.

The Divisional Police Officer for Isua, Abiodun Ojediran, confirmed the murder adding that he received a distress call following which he rushed to the town only to meet the husband of the woman dead.

Ojediran said his officers later took the deceased to Akoko General Hospital mortuary.

The residence of the deceased had to be cordoned off as a report had it that the siblings and family members of the deceased were planning a reprisal attack to avenge the death of their brother.

The Area Commander for Akoko Police Division, Razak Rauf, had to dispatch more of his men to the area to prevent the reprisal attack and for peace to reign in the sleepy community.

The police chiefs promised to arrest all the culprits who they said had fled the community after the incident.

The Ondo State Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of one suspect adding that the matter was a “pure murder case and has been referred to the state Criminal investigation Department CID.