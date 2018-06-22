N-Power: Edo announces pre-selection, verification for applicants

…Govt warns petrol stations, others on activities of illegal taskforce

The Edo State Government has scheduled physical verification for pre-selected applicants for N-Power Creative, N-Power Tech Hardware and N-Power Tech Software of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme, in the state.



In a statement, the State Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, Osayuwamen Aladeselu, said “The verification exercise for the pre-selected applicants would commence on Monday, June 25, and end on Friday, June 29.

“The verification exercise would take place across the state at the National Orientation Agency (NOA) offices in all Local Government Secretariats.

“Pre-selected applicants are expected to go to the venue of the verification with originals and photocopies of the following documents: certificate of birth/affidavit, proof of place of residence, academic certificates (minimum of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination), valid Identity Card and passports.”

She stressed that the pre-selection of the applicants does not translate to final selection.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, has warned members of the public over the activities of persons who disguise as representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) taskforce in the state.

Ugheoke said the State Government was aware of the illegal activities of the group of persons, adding, “these persons move about from one fuel station to another harassing, intimidating and exploiting marketers and petroleum tankers along the high way under the guise that they are representatives of the NNPC and IPMAN task force.”

He urged members of the public to report the activities of the groups to the nearest police station and to the State Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas, in Benin City, for immediate action.

Ugheoke said all relevant security agencies are on alert and would not hesitate in arresting persons or group of persons carrying out the illegal activities.