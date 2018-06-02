Breaking News
Mo Cheddah ties knot with long time boyfriend

On 6:29 amIn Entertainment, News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By iyabo aina

Nigerian singer, Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola a.k.a Mo’Cheddah and her long time boyfriend Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi have finally tied the knot.

Mo’Cheddah

Recall that it was like a rumour when they got engaged in 2017, until Mo Cheddah herself confirmed it in an interview where she expressed how excited she was about her new status.

“I am excited and I have known him for a long time. He’s  my first boyfriend and now my fiancé! When I am upset, I just look at my ring and I’m like yeah, I am good! This is the happiest time of my life and I cannot wait to see what the future holds,” she said.


