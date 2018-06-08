Man, 27, in court over alleged attempt to rape 60-year-old woman

Okitipupa (Ondo State) – A 27-year-old man, Adeoye Olatomide, was on Friday docked in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for alleged attempt to rape a 60-year-old woman.

Olatomide is facing three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and attempted rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person currently at large on April 12 at 6.30 p.m along Okitipupa-Irele Junction.

Orogbemi said Olatomide dragged the woman to a nearby bush and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor added that “Olatomide was apprehended by a passerby, while his accomplice escaped.”

He said the offences contravened sections 356, 357 and 358, Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to charges against him and the Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, ordered that he be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until June 22. (NAN)