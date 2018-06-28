Lovers of democracy’ll always stand with Wike – Makarfi

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Former acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said that Nigerians who love democracy will always stand with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State because of his investments in the sustenance of democracy.

The former Kaduna State governor also said that it was in the best interest of Rivers people to re-elect Governor Wike so that he can stabilise the development process of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant spoke, yesterday, before commissioning Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Nigerians who love democracy are with Governor Wike. If not for Wike’s enormous contributions, opposition would have died. That would have been the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“It is suicidal for the people of Rivers State to let Governor Wike go. It is in the interest of the state that Governor Wike is re-elected to stabilise the development process of Rivers State.”

Senator Makarfi said everything was being done to distract Governor Wike, but he had remained focused in delivering key projects across the state.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Wike said that his brand of politics was targeted at improving the living condition of the people.

“I came into politics for the execution of projects to improve the quality of lives of the people and make them happy. We are displaying our projects for the world to see,” he said.