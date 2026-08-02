U.S. reaffirms recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara

The United States has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, describing Morocco’s autonomy initiative as the only credible basis for resolving the decades-long territorial dispute.

The position was conveyed by U.S. President Donald Trump in a message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Morocco’s Throne Day, according to a statement issued by the Royal Office and made available on Saturday.

In the message, Trump said Washington remained firm in its position on the disputed territory.

“The United States is unequivocal: We recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and support Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution.

“Any other path prolongs the status quo and is unacceptable. This dispute must end now, and the United States will continue to push toward that goal,” he said.

Trump also praised King Mohammed VI’s leadership, describing Morocco as a key partner in promoting regional peace and stability.

“Your Majesty’s wise leadership is an anchor of stability.

“Morocco’s steadfast commitment to peace, combating extremism and safeguarding the security of Americans and Moroccans reflects a valuable partnership for the United States,” he said.

He added that both countries would deepen cooperation to enhance security in the Sahel region.

Trump also pledged stronger economic cooperation, saying he had directed his administration to encourage economic and social development in Morocco, including in Western Sahara.

According to him, U.S. technology and innovation would continue to support Morocco in strategic sectors such as energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and defence.

“Your vision for economic growth opens new prospects for prosperity for both our peoples and economies,” he said.

The U.S. president described the relationship between the two countries as one built on centuries of trust and mutual respect.

“This year, we celebrate 250 years of American history and enduring friendship with Morocco — a bond forged in trust and mutual respect,” he said.

The Royal Office said the message reflected the strength of the strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States and reaffirmed Washington’s support for Rabat’s position on Western Sahara.

NAN reports that Western Sahara, a sparsely populated territory on Africa’s Atlantic coast, has remained one of the continent’s longest-running territorial disputes since Spain withdrew from the territory in 1975.

Morocco controls most of the territory and considers it an integral part of the kingdom, while the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, seeks an independent Sahrawi state.

Morocco has proposed an autonomy plan under its sovereignty as the basis for resolving the conflict, arguing that it offers a realistic political solution while preserving the kingdom’s territorial integrity.

The United Nations continues to support a negotiated political solution acceptable to all parties and maintains a peacekeeping mission in the territory as diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute continue.

The United States first recognised Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in 2020, becoming the first major Western power to formally adopt that position.

According to the Royal Office, Trump’s latest message underscores Washington’s continued support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the preferred framework for resolving the dispute.

NAN