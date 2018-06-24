LG CEO , CTO to outline vision for ThinQ Artificial Intelligence at IFA

Ahead of IFA world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliance slated to hold this August in Berlin, Germany, LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer, Jo Seong-Jin and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. I.P. Park will deliver a joint opening keynote at the trade exhibition to outline their vision for LG’s ThinQ strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

The first IFA keynote for both executives, titled Think Wise, Be Free: Living Freer with AI will be delivered at the trade expo.

With interest in all things AI at a peak, CEO Jo, according to LG Electronics would provide his insight into how LG’s AI strategy will change customers’ lives based on its unique philosophy of an “open platform, open partnership and open connectivity”.

Similarly, Dr. Park, according to the technology company is expected to show how this technology comes to life in everyday products like refrigerators, TVs and washing machines, and how LG’s open AI strategy benefits consumers, thanks to its focus of giving them both control and convenience.

“The IFA keynotes provide CEOs and top executives with a global media platform for forward thinking ideas and strategies,” Jens Heithecker, Messe Berlin Group executive vice president and IFA executive director, said, adding that, “LG has been and continues to be a key global player in the field of artificial intelligence, which is why we are extremely pleased that Mr. Jo and Dr. Park will deliver the opening keynote at IFA this August.”

For Jo, that AI could be best harnessed for the consumer market through household appliances. Having had many significant leadership roles in LG’s home appliance business, Jo understood early on that because appliances were associated with “chores,” this was one area that was ripe for innovation.

As CTO, Dr. Park’s top priority is to transform LG into a company that views AI as its top priority and future growth engine.

A key part of this will see the CTO building wide-ranging and open partnerships both domestic and abroad, consistent with LG’s strategy of openness.

LG developed ThinQ at the end of 2017 to identify all of its home appliances, consumer electronics and services that utilize artificial intelligence.

LG ThinQ products and services have the ability to employ deep learning and communicate with one another, utilizing a variety of AI technologies from other partners as well as LG’s own AI technology, DeepThinQ.