Lagos Qur’an Competition: Jubilation as winners emerge

Winners of the 15th edition of the Lagos Qur’an Competition organised by Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos chapter in memory of its pioneer President, late Dr. AbdulLateef Adegbite have emerged.

Eighteen reciters became champions in various categories at the grand finale held at the main auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka, last Sunday.

Champions

Winners of 15 Juzu male category are Bilal Abdur Rasheed (3rd position); Muhammad Naeem (2nd position ); Umar Muhammad (1st position)

Winners of 15 Juzu female category are Muminah Bello (3rd); Aabidah Tajudeen (2nd); Fatimah Adebiaro (1st position)

Winners of 5 Juzu male category are Fuad AbdulFattah (3rd position); Abdullah Abubakr (2nd position); Atukale AbdulQadri (1st position)

Winners of 5 Juzu female category are Khadijah Lukman (3rd position); Sidiqah Bunyamin (2nd position); Haleemah Awwal (1st) position

Winners of 3 Juzu male category are Abdur Rahman Luqman (3rd position ); Abdullah Abdul Salam (2nd position); Inran Yusuf (1st position)

Winners of 3 Juzu female category are: Fatiah Zakariyyah (3rd position); Hafsah Bello (2nd position); Maryam Ibraheem (1st position)

Youth Development

Delivering lecture at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Basmallah Institute for Teaching Qur’an and Islam, Ireland, United Kingdom, Ustadh Haroon Thanni, urged government at all levels to invest in youth development.

The UK-based scholar decried that many Nigerian youths were distracted, noting that government has a responsibility to empowering them.

“The Qur’an is not just a hope for the hopeless, it is also for the hopeful. Government must give hope to these youths who have dedicated their time to memorise the Holy Qur’an and promote morality,” he added.

On his part, the Amir (president) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, warned Muslims that social media was affecting the spiritual lives of Muslims.

Ashafa said: “It is crystal clear that Muslim youths are far away from the Book of Allah and this is not farfetched from the influence of social media. Muslims generally have now made phones and other gadgets companions at the expense of the Glorious Qur’an.

“The way our predecessors had handled and related with the Qur’an is the same way Muslims of today are relating with our phones and gadgets and thus moving away from the creator.”

Adegbite’s family

Speaking on behalf of the family of the honouree, Bashorun Ladi Adegbite commended MSSN Lagos, for hosting the programme in the name of his father, saying members of the family were proud to be associated with such a programme.

He explained that the theme of the competition – “Hope for the Hopeless” – matched the personality of his late father, Dr. Lateef Adegbite.

Dignitaries at the event included Mr. Tunde Folawiyo, representatives of Ogun and Osun State Governors, Chief Financial Officer of MTN, Ghana, Alhaji Modupe Kadiri; Executive Director of Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju; Managing Director, Hajj Mabrur Ventures, Alhaji Abdulhameed Solate; and Partner KPMG, Mr. Ayo Salam, National Amir (president) of the Companion, Musibau Oyefeso, the Chief Imam of UNILAG, Prof. Gbadamosi and family members of the honoree among others.