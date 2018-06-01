Lagos invites intending pilgrims for BTA

The 2018 Hajj intending pilgrims have been urged to come forward for the processing of their Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) at the Lagos Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Office.

This was announced by the Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs and Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef during a meeting with the 19 coordinators appointed by the state to manage the affairs of the intending pilgrims.

According to him, pilgrims will be given the opportunity to exchange a minimum of N244, 000.00 for $800 at the official rate of N305.00 to a dollar as directed by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He enjoined intending pilgrims to take advantage of the exchange rate and time to make proper arrangement for their Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) as the Dollar rate is more expensive in the black markets and Banks.

“Only fully paid pilgrims are entitled to the official rate and must come with their receipts of payment”.

Dr. AbdulLateef also enjoined Muslims to use the fasting period to seek Allah’s forgiveness and mercy for themselves and the entire Muslim Umah.

“You should invest your money and time to propagate good deeds and help your Muslim Brothers and Sisters as much as you can, this is more rewarding in this Blessed Month of Ramadan”.

In his contribution, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Muftau Okoya expressed the mandate of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) that all intending pilgrims for 2018 Hajj exercise must possess a National Identity Card.

Okoya expressed the determination of the State Government to ensure a successful Hajj exercise through well trained, committed, experienced and respectful state