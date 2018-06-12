Breaking News
Translate

June 12: Obaseki hails sacrifice of Abiola, CSOs, others, lauds FG on declaration

On 4:18 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has hailed the Federal Government’s decision to recognise the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Abiola, noting that the gesture restores hope in democratic ideals.

Late Chief Moshood Abiola and President Muhammadu Buhari

In a statement, the governor said that the declaration is a turning point in Nigeria’s history as it recognises the yearnings of Nigerians for democratic society, which the struggle of Chief MKO Abiola and other civil society organisations symbolizes.

According to him, “On behalf of the good people of Edo State, I salute the wisdom and courage of President Muhammadu Buhari, in recognising and declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day to honour Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential elections.

“The president’s declaration is a watershed in our political history, an answer to the yearnings of millions of Nigerians and honour for the sacrifices of the actors, who fought tirelessly for the actualization of his mandate and the return of power to the people.

“I join millions of Nigerians to celebrate this day and wish all lovers of democracy a Happy Democracy Day.”

He expressed appreciation to the president for the step taken in recognising the import of the day and struggles of pro-democracy groups, noting, “The sacrifices made by actors in the polity to sustain the ideals of democracy is responsible for the growth and development we have today.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.