It’s not easy to defend my administration, Buhari declared

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, expressed sympathy for those defending him and his administration, saying it is not easy to defend his administration in the face of opposition.

President Buhari who stated this when he received members of the Buhari Media Organisation who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also expressed fear over what he said is the enormous resources at the disposal of the opposition which he said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, may not be able to match.

He thanked the group for their sacrifices even as he sympathised with them for losing their friends in a bid to support him without any financial benefit.

The Buhari Media Organisation was the media outfit of the APC campaign team in 2015 which was named Buhari Media Support Organisation.