Islamic teacher remanded in prison for allegedly defiling minor

A 31- year -old Islamic teacher, Sulaimon Anisere, who allegedly defiled a four- year- old girl was on Tuesday remanded at Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The plea of the accused was not taken as Magistrate Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi, ordered that Anisere be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Based on the sensitivity of the case, it is difficult to grant bail. Bail would be at the discretion of the court.

“The Case file should be documented and sent to the office of DPP for advice,” she said.

Anisere, who resides at Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence in 2017 at his mosque.

He said the accused, on several occasion, had canal knowledge of the girl.”

Ayorinde said that the accused always had sex with the minor whenever she went for Arabic lesson.

“Whenever the minor comes to the mosque, the accused calls her inside, laid her on the floor and had sex with her.

“He warned her not to tell anybody but the girl later told her teacher in school who reported and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

Section 137 prescribes life in prison on conviction. The case was adjourned until July 9 for mention