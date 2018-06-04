Injured Salah makes Egypt’s World Cup final squad

In spite of his injury, Liverpool’s forward Mohamed Salah has been named in the Pharaohs final world cup squad.



Egypt’s national football team disclosed this on Monday on its twitter handle—@ pharaohs.

There have been concerns on the availability of Salah in Russia since picking up a shoulder injury in the Champions league final against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s opening World Cup fixture is against Uruguay on June 15.

They meet hosts Russia on June 19 and conclude their campaign in Group A against Saudi Arabia on June 25.

The list: Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf (all Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, (Zamalek), Shikabala (Zamalek), Abdallah Said (Al Ahli), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ittihad), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos Athens).

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).