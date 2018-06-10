How I impacted my people’s lives — Uviejitobor

By Lucky Oji

Chief Peter Okagbare Uvie-jitobor came into office three years ago as a member of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) representing Udu Constituency, with a burning desire and passion for good service to his people.

In pursuance of his determination to fulfill his campaign manifesto, Hon. Uviejitobor, however, joined more forces with the state ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Okowa’s administration to attract dividends of democracy to the door steps of his constituents. These he has successfully upheld despite the dwindling economic situation of the state through the effort of the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

A close scrutiny of Hon. Uviejitobor’s performance in the past three years of his four years tenure has shown a steady increase in his level of impact, tempo of developmental strides, human empowerment and purposeful representation. His good deeds, no doubt is already speaking for him as the testimonies of his benevolence reverberate throughout Udu kingdom and beyond. Even as an ordinary man, he was already engaged in different humanitarian gestures over the years; which however catapulted him into the exulted seat as a lawmaker representing his people in the hallowed chamber from 2015 till date.

During the 2015 general elections, the generality of Udu people had wanted a consolidation of people-oriented representation in the house; and Hon. Uviejitobor who eventually emerged as a first timer in the DTHA, stunned everybody with his new order of representation and a system of leadership that epitomized democracy via a humble and God fearing personality who feels the impulse of his people.

In the past three years of his first political missionary journey, Hon. Uviejitobor has demonstrated outstanding capacity and steadily maintained his tempo of uncommon representation and people friendly leadership with his unbeatable style of empowering women, youths and elders.

Known as a man who does not believe in propaganda, Hon. Uviejitobor from the first day he was sworn-in as a lawmaker, secretly began to impact on the lives of his constituents positively by way of monthly cash empowerment of different categories which has risen to the tune of over 60million naira over the years, while over 100 persons have been so far engaged and graduated from the Delta state government’s YAGEP and STEP Programmes respectively.

Interestingly, Uviejitobor from investigation was the first Delta State House of Assembly lawmaker to complete his 2016 and 2017 constituency projects in Udu Local Government Area without waiting for cash mobilization by the state government. These projects include; construction of six classroom block at Aladja Grammar School, Aladja, construction of six classroom block at Adadja Secondary School, Emadadja, renovation of Six classroom block at Ovwian secondary School, Ovwian, renovation of six classroom block with water tank at Owhrode Secondary School, Owhrode, construction of six classroom block at Orhuwhorun High School, Orhuwhorun and construction of six classroom block with Water tank at Oghior Secondary School, Oghior.

Looking at the dilapidated state of roads in Udu local government area; Hon. Uviejitobor who has the pains of his people at heart immediately swung into action by writing series of letters to the Director General, Direct Labour Agency (DLA) drawing their attention to the sorry state of the roads in Udu. However with the benevolence of our amiable Governor, Dr. Okowa, speedy approval was given to the request and the state DLA swung into action with the maintenance of New York Road and Orhuwhorun Town.

Again other projects executed in Udu constituency by the state government with the approval of our amiable governor are; rehabilitation of Ovwian main road to DSC Expressway, rehabilitation of Ekete-Inland road, renovation of six classroom block at Egini Primary School, Renovation of six classroom block at Otor-Udu Primary School, renovation of six classroom block at Orhuwhorun Primary School, construction of three Classroom Block at Ujevwu Primary School, renovation of a block of six toilets at Orhuwhorun Primary School, renovation of four classroom Block at Ukperhenren Primary School, renovation of Three Classroom Block at Ekrota Primary School, construction of three classroom block at Ekete-water side Primary School, construction of Solar Powered Water Project at Orhuwhorun Primary School, renovation of Aladja Primary School, Aladja among others.

In the area of lawmaking, Hon. Uviejitobor has co-sponsored several bills in the hallowed chambers including; Delta state Property protection 2016, Establishment of Delta state cancer control agency, Consumer rights protection agency bill, Delta state social protection for persons with disabilities bill, Establishment of building and civil engineering materials quality control laboratory in delta state, Administration of criminal justice bill, Tenancy law of delta state and to repeal rent control and recovery of residential premises law, Delta state internal revenue consolidation law 2009 (amendment) bill 2016, Delta state information and communication technology agency bill, Delta state property protection, real estate regulatory authority bill among others.

Furthermore, as part of efforts to make youths self reliant, the lawmaker through his ‘Team Uviejitobor for Okowa Skill Acquisition Scheme’ embarked on Computer Training Programme for 200 Udu Constituents, undergoing training in four batches. While first batch of 50 Udu youths have graduated from the programme, the second batch of 50 Udu youths are currently undergoing the Computer Training Programme.

It must therefore be said emphatically that this is the first time Udu people are experiencing speedy transformation during the reign of Hon. Uviejitobor; and the entire indigenes and residents of Udu constituency are grateful for his achievements in his three years in office; and they believe that such a person who has the pains of his people at heart truly deserves a second term to attract more dividends of democracy.