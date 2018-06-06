I’ll press for Oyegun’s imprisonment— Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State yesterday, said he was prepared to ensure that the national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, is jailed for allegedly disobeying court orders.

Okorocha was reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, in a release to newsmen in Owerri, on the inauguration of states chairmen of APC by Odigie-Oyegun.

According to Okorocha, the matter of Imo APC congress was in court and Oyegun should not have gone ahead to inaugurate Hilary Eke as Imo APC chairman.

According to the release, “the worst thing that would have happened to APC is to allow Chief Oyegun to continue as the national chairman of the party.

“Chief Akande never tried to destroy the party when he was leaving as the pioneer chairman but Oyegun wants to destroy the party because he is leaving. He is not patriotic.

“In the case of Imo, he disobeyed two court orders with regard to the congresses in Imo and the inauguration of strange elements as state officials of the party just to get at Governor Okorocha because of the issue of elongation.

“And we have no option now than to ask our lawyers to press for his imprisonment and that of Osita Izunaso and all those who were involved in the lawlessness.

“The only thing Chief Oyegun has achieved in his anger against Governor Okorocha is encouraging elements with no electoral value like Osita Okechukwu and those from Imo to be insulting the governor.

“And these are people who cannot win their booths in an election.”