ILC abrogates six Conventions, withdraws three recommendations

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ONE of the standpoints of the just-concluded International Labour Conference, ILC, of International Labour Organisation, ILO, was abrogation of six Conventions and withdrawal of three Recommendations.

The Conventions abrogated are the Inspection of Emigrants Convention, 1926 (No. 21), the Recruiting of Indigenous Workers Convention, 1936 (No. 50), the Contracts of Employment (Indigenous Workers) Convention, 1939 (No. 64), the Penal Sanctions (Indigenous Workers) Convention, 1939 (No. 65) , the Contracts of Employment (Indigenous Workers) Convention, 1947 (No. 86) and the Abolition of Penal Sanctions (Indigenous Workers) Convention, 1955 (No. 104) .

Similarly, withdrawn Recommendations include the Hours of Work (Fishing) Recommendation, 1920 (No. 7), the Migration for Employment Recommendation, 1939 (No. 61), and the Migration for Employment (Co-operation between States) Recommendation, 1939 (No. 62) .

The ILO Director-General will notify all Members of the International Labour Organization, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, of this decision.

Following the entry into force of an amendment to the ILO Constitution in 2015, only the International Labour Conference can abrogate an ILO convention in force upon recommendation by the Organization’s Governing Body if it appears that it has lost its purpose or no longer makes a useful contribution to attaining the objectives of the Organization. A two-thirds majority of the ILC is required for such an abrogation.