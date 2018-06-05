Hoodlums gang rape, stab student to death in Taraba

A student, Miss Mercy Victor, allegedly died on Tuesday in Jalingo from injuries she sustained following a gang rape on her by hoodlums on Sunday night.

Taraba Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Missal, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jalingo.

He said Mercy was a final year student of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Jalingo.

“Yes the matter was reported to the Headquarters on Tuesday morning and was referred to the GRA Police Station in Jalingo for investigation,” he said.

Mr Hope Vyonku, the President of the National Union of Taraba Students, also confirmed the story.

He told journalists in Jalingo that Mercy ran into the evil gang on her way to school on Sunday night while returning from a weekend.

“I was told that she was returning to the school from town on a tricycle she boarded when the incident happened close to the bridge after the State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

“A passerby later discovered her by the road side and rushed her to the State Specialist Hospital where she died this morning,” he said.

While condemning the rape and murder, Vyonku called on the security agents to put in place adequate security measures to ensure the safety of students in the state.

“We have declared one week of mourning in honour of Mercy and all victims of hoodlum-related crimes in the state,’’ he said. (NAN)